Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society welcomes agreement on delivery of cargo through Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society welcomes the agreement on the delivery of cargo by the vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross through Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads to the territory of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, the Azerbaijan Red Crecent Society told News.Az.

“We regret that although the agreement on simultaneous opening of both roads was reached on September 1, 2023, it only took place on September 18.

The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society believes that politicizing and prevention of goods transportation is unacceptable. If needed, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society as an independent and impartial organization is ready to provide any support to this process,” the Society said.

News.Az