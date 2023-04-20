Azerbaijan registers 48 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

48 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 82 patients have been recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Three people has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,041, with 820,399 recoveries and 10,220 deaths, while treatment of 422 others is underway.

A total of 7,580,828 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az