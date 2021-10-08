Azerbaijan registers 904 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 904 new COVID-19 cases, 1,196 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

A total of 490,130 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, 470,861 recovered, and 6,638 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases totals 12,631.

Over the past day, Azerbaijan carried out 9,664 COVID-19 tests, bringing the total to 4,932,673.

