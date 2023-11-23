Azerbaijan relocates 25 more families to Lachin’s Zabukh village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has today launched the next stage of relocating residents to Zabukh village of Lachin district, sending another group of residents, consisting of 93 people (25 families), News.Az reports.

The stage will see the resettlement of the families in the houses newly built under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the end of Armenian occupation.

Thus, 121 families (475 people) have so far been resettled in the village.

News.Az