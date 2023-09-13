Azerbaijan relocates 25 more families to liberated Aghali village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to Aghali village of the liberated Zangilan district continues.

On September 13, another 25 families of former IDPs, totaling 123 people, went to their native village, News.Az reports.

Taking into account the family composition, 10 of them were given three-room houses, 9 - four-room houses and 6 - five-room houses.

It should be noted that these families were temporarily residing in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as in the Absheron district.

Azerbaijan started the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated lands in July 2022.

The government of Azerbaijan plans to resettle 2,000 families or 10,000 people in the Garabagh and East Zangazur economic regions by the end of 2023.

According to a decree signed in November 2022 by President Aliyev approving the "First State program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories”, a total of 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of lands in the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions will be readied for resettlement by 2026.

By 2026, a total of 34,500 families will be relocated to the Garabagh and East Zangazur regions. To accommodate them, 34,500 apartments and private houses will be built by 2026.

News.Az