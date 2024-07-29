Azerbaijan remains major gas supplier to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported over 4.68 billion cubic meters of gas to Türkiye from January to May 2024, marking a 5.6% year-on-year increase, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In May 2024 alone, Azerbaijan exported 1.008 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye, a 9.24% increase compared to May last year.This sustained export volume has solidified Azerbaijan's position as the leading natural gas exporter to Türkiye, accounting for 35% of Türkiye's total natural gas imports in May.Türkiye's total gas imports in May 2024 amounted to 2.882 billion cubic meters, reflecting a 21.94% decrease from the previous year. Of this total, pipeline gas made up 2.336 billion cubic meters (81.06% of all supplies, a decline of 17.49%), while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports were 545.86 million cubic meters (18.94% of all supplies, a decline of 36.56%).In May, Türkiye imported natural gas from six countries: Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran (via pipelines), and the US, Egypt, and Algeria (in the form of LNG).

News.Az