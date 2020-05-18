Azerbaijan reports 113 new coronavirus cases, 40 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Yagut Garayeva, department head at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

She made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Garayeva noted that some 40 patients have recovered, while one person has died from the infection.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 3,387, with 2,055 recoveries, while the treatment of 1,333 people in specialized hospitals continues.

A total of 235,910 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az