Azerbaijan reports 3,469 new coronavirus cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,469 reaching 102,296, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

As many as 1,229 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 66,963. Thirty coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,224.

The number of active cases stands at 34,209.

Over the past day, 15,057 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,646,654.

News.Az