Azerbaijan reports 612 daily coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 612 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 815,047, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Saturday.

As many as 431 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 801,707. So far, some 9,822 people have died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,518.

So far, 7,166,533 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az