Yandex metrika counter

“Azerbaijan" residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
“Azerbaijan residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

The total area of the “Azerbaijan” residential settlement built in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye will cover 32 hectares, News.Az reports. 

The project will include dwelling houses, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center.

Additionally, 799 trade facilities will be opened to provide residents with job opportunities.

The Azerbaijani government will fund a certain portion of the project, valued at $100 million.

News about - “Azerbaijan residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

News about - “Azerbaijan residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

News about - “Azerbaijan residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

News about - “Azerbaijan residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      