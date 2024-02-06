“Azerbaijan" residential settlement in Türkiye`s Kahramanmaras province to occupy 32 hectares

The total area of the “Azerbaijan” residential settlement built in quake-hit Kahramanmaras province of Türkiye will cover 32 hectares, News.Az reports.

The project will include dwelling houses, an elementary school, a kindergarten, and a cultural center.

Additionally, 799 trade facilities will be opened to provide residents with job opportunities.

The Azerbaijani government will fund a certain portion of the project, valued at $100 million.

News.Az