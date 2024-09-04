Azerbaijan restarts production of famous mineral water in liberated Kalbajar after 30-year hiatus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has resumed the production of famous “Istisu” mineral water in the liberated Kalbajar district after a 30-year hiatus.

This mineral-rich water is sourced from hot springs in the scenic Kalbajar region, located more than 1,600 meters above sea level and emerging at temperatures above 60°C.Production of “Istisu” mineral water in the Kalbajar district began in 1976 but was halted due to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.On September 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the “Istisu” mineral water plant in Kalbajar district.The "Istisu” mineral water plant, whose foundation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on June 26, 2022, was completed in 2024.The head of state and the First Lady observed the production process at the plant.Equipped with modern automated bottling lines and robotic warehouse management systems supplied and installed by the German company "Krones," the plant has an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million glass bottles.Operating in a two-shift mode, the plant will employ approximately 100 people, predominantly from the Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

