Azerbaijan reveals metallurgical output value

+ ↺ − 16 px

Products worth 274 million manats were produced by metallurgical industry and enterprises manufacturing finished metal products in Azerbaijan in January-April 2018, reads a report of the country’s State Statistics Committee.

The report says the output of metallurgical industry increased by 14.2 percent, while the manufacture of finished metal products grew 2.2 times in January-April 2018, according to Trend.

Azerbaijan produced 97,800 tons of fittings in January-April 2018, which is 40.8 percent more than in January-April 2017.

In January-April 2018, 19 tons of steel pipes were produced in Azerbaijan, 9.8 percent less than in January-April 2017.

Steel casting production stood at 117,100 tons in January-April 2018, which is 5.5 percent less than in January-April 2017.

Azerbaijan exported 13,253.8 tons of pipes made of ferrous metals worth $10,637,000 in January-March 2018, which is 15.6 percent more (30.1 percent more in money terms) than in January-March 2017.

News.Az

News.Az