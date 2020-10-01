Azerbaijan reveals names of citizens killed by Armenian military attacks - LIST

+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has announced the names of Azerbaijani civilians killed as a result of the shelling of settlements on the line of contact by the Armenian armed forces.

The name of persons, killed from September 27 through October 1, 2020, are listed below.

1. Elbrus Gurbanov, (born in 1951, Goranboy district),

2. Shafayat Gurbanova, (born in 1956, Goranboy district)

3. Afag Amirova, (born in 1981, Goranboy district)

4. Fidan Gurbanova, (born in 2006, Goranboy district)

5. Shahriyar Gurbanov, (born in 2007, Goranboy district)

6. Joshgun Pashayev, (born in 1979, Aghdam district)

7. Mehman Aliyev, (born in 1975, Tartar district)

8. Khalig Abbasov, (born in 1981, Tartar district)

9. Elshan Abbasov, (born in 1987, Tartar district)

10. Sabit Asadov, (born in 1981, Tartar district)

11. Elmaddin Sariyev, (born in 1997, Aghdam district)

12. Ayna Mehdiyeva, (born in 1959, Tartar district)

13. Ikhtiyar Safarov, (born in 1971, Fizuli district)

14. Shahin Ibrahimov, (born in 1988, Tartar district)

15. Murad Rustamov, (born in 1990, Fizuli district)

16. Zabil Hasanov (born in 1982, Tartar district)

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

