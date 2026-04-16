China urges Iran to secure Strait of Hormuz amid US blockade

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China’s Wang Yi calls on Iran to ensure freedom and safe passage through Strait of Hormuz

In phone call with Iran’s top envoy, China’s foreign minister says situation is at ‘critical stage of transition between conflict and peace’ China’s top diplomat Wang Yi sought guarantees of freedom and safety of international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.com.

The call is Beijing’s latest diplomacy effort on the Iran war as a US naval blockade of Iranian ports intensifies global energy disruptions and adds uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway off Iran’s coast that Tehran effectively closed in response to US-Israeli strikes.

News.Az