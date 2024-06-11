Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil production in January-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan produced 12 million tons of oil (including condensate) in the first five months of 2024, the Energy Ministry has told News.Az.

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 6.8 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 1.8 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.25 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 3.1 million tons (including condensate).The volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 9.9 million tons. Out of this, consortium accounts for nearly 8.6 million tons, SOCAR for 1.3 million tons.Since its commissioning till 1 June 2024, 637.9 million tons oil (including condensate) were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 591.6 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while about 46.3 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz. Till 1 June 2024, more than 635.9 million tons were exported.During January-May 2024, oil refining in the country amounted to approximately 2.7 million tons.

News.Az