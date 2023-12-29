Azerbaijan-Romania trade turnover grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania reached $622,239,000 in January-November 2023, which is 37 percent more than in the same period of 2022, News.Az reports citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The export volume from Azerbaijan to Romania increased by 45.3 percent in January-November 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 and reached $561,748,000.

