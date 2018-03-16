Azerbaijan rules out re-export of its products as Armenian goods

Azerbaijani agricultural products cannot be re-exported to foreign markets under the guise of Armenian products, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks at a press conference in Baku March 16, dedicated to the activity of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) over the past year, Trend reports.

"Some small retail supplies can be an exception," he said. "Azerbaijan thoroughly controls this area."

Babayev recalled that in the past there were cases when Azerbaijani apples were re-exported to Armenia through Georgia.

"This can be seen as a positive fact, as it shows that Azerbaijani products are competitive, but Armenia has economic problems," Babayev said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

