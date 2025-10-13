Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran advance North–South Transport Corridor cooperation
Top economic officials from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have met in Baku to discuss the ongoing construction of the Rasht–Astara section of the Qazvin–Rasht–Astara (Iran)–Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, a key segment of the North–South International Transport Corridor.
The trilateral meeting brought together Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev; Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission Farzaneh Sadegh; and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The officials also explored opportunities to expand mutually beneficial cooperation across transport, transit, energy, and customs sectors.