Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran advance North–South Transport Corridor cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Top economic officials from Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran have met in Baku to discuss the ongoing construction of the Rasht–Astara section of the Qazvin–Rasht–Astara (Iran)–Astara (Azerbaijan) railway, a key segment of the North–South International Transport Corridor.

The trilateral meeting brought together Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev; Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Co-Chair of the Iran-Azerbaijan State Commission Farzaneh Sadegh; and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The officials also explored opportunities to expand mutually beneficial cooperation across transport, transit, energy, and customs sectors.

News.Az