Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran to hold talks on Rasht-Astara railroad section

Heads of foreign ministries, transport and energy ministries, and customs services from Russia, Iran, and Azerbaijan are set to meet soon to discuss the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad section of the North-South international transport corridor.

The announcement was made by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"We plan to hold a three-party meeting in the near future with the participation of foreign ministers, transport ministers, energy ministers, and heads of customs services of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan," he said.

The plan is to sign the agreement on implementation of the project by March 2025, the diplomat added.

