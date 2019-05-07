Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey sign MoU on railway cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the railway sector as the three countries’ officials met in Anka

The document was inked by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board of Russian Railways JSC Oleg Belozerov, and Director General of Turkish State Railways (TCDD) Ali Ihsan Uygun.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan and other officials were also present at the signing ceremony.

News.Az

News.Az