Nigerian forces rescue 92 hostages held by terrorists

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Nigerian authorities have announced that 92 civilians abducted by terrorist groups Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been rescued during a military operation conducted in northeastern Borno State, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, media information officer for Operation Hadin Kai, said in a statement on Sunday that the Nigerian army carried out coordinated operations targeting Boko Haram and ISWAP elements in the region.

He confirmed that 92 individuals who had been held captive by the armed groups were freed during the operation.

Uba added that the mission was supported by surveillance systems, which helped guide and strengthen the military actions on the ground.

According to his statement, the rescued civilians include 52 men, 33 women, and seven children.

Nigeria has for years been affected by attacks from armed groups and terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, which continue to operate in different parts of the country.

News.Az