Malaysia eyes ICJ case against Israel over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

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The government of Malaysia is prepared to bring a case against Israel before the International Court of Justice over the alleged kidnapping and torture of activists involved in the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Amirudin Shari, chief minister of the Malaysian state of Selangor, said Kuala Lumpur would launch legal proceedings once lawyers complete the collection of evidence and supporting documentation.

More than 400 international activists aboard the flotilla — which sought to break Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid — were reportedly attacked and detained by Israeli forces last week in international waters.

“We will not remain silent, we will not stop. While the legal team gathers all documentation on violations of international law, they (flotilla participants) were kidnapped more than once, they were tortured,” Amirudin said during the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 homecoming ceremony at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“We will bring this to the international court, we will continue diplomatic pressure, and we will also travel across Malaysia,” he added.

Amirudin stated that the planned legal action follows allegations of brutality, including kidnapping and torture involving flotilla activists, particularly Malaysian participants.

He also said the initiative would be accompanied by continued diplomatic pressure from the Malaysian government aimed at securing the “full liberation” of Gaza.

According to Amirudin, although the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 mission has ended, the commitment of Malaysia and Selangor to the Palestinian cause will continue.

He added that there are plans to host future international conferences related to Palestine in Malaysia in order to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Amirudin also said that Sumud 3.0 would continue campaigning until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

News.Az