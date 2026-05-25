Kyiv's Chornobyl Museum destroyed by Russian missiles - VIDEO

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A Russian missile strike severely damaged the National Chornobyl Museum in Kyiv during a massive overnight assault on Ukraine's capital on May 24.



The strike, which occurred at 3:50 a.m., was captured on video by Yaroslav Yemelianenko, head of the Association of Chornobyl Tour Operators. Yemelianenko filmed two missiles flying over the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral toward the Podil district, directly targeting the museum, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Stunning video of #Russia's attack on the #National #Chornobyl #Museum in #Kyiv, #Ukraine, at dawn on May 24 pic.twitter.com/338VFBzlHm — RBC-Ukraine (@NewsUkraineRBC) May 24, 2026

The attack sparked a major fire, destroying the roof and collapsing part of the rear wall of the third exhibition hall. The destruction comes exactly one month after the museum reopened a newly updated exhibition following a lengthy restoration.

"The museum is gone, the Chornobyl store is gone. This is not by accident that they target our history," Yemelianenko stated.

Emergency responders managed to extinguish the fire, and museum staff are currently working to salvage what remains of the national heritage site. Workers are cleaning books that belonged to Chornobyl liquidators and drying historic embroidered items. Amid the chaos, authorities also detained a looter in an adjacent apartment building where the blast wave had shattered windows.

The destruction of the museum was part of a larger, coordinated Russian attack utilizing ballistic missiles and drones. Kyiv bore the brunt of the assault, with damage reported at approximately 50 locations across the city, including schools, residential buildings, markets, and administrative offices. The attack left more than 80 people injured and resulted in multiple fatalities, prompting Ukraine to call for emergency meetings with the UN Security Council and the OSCE.

News.Az