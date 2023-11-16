Azerbaijan, Russia discuss relations in bilateral and multilateral formats

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of a working trip to Kyrgyzstan, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

The two exchanged views on Azerbaijan-Russia relations in bilateral and multilateral formats. They expressed satisfaction with the steady development of relations between the two countries in the economic, political, and humanitarian spheres.

Valentina Matviyenko emphasized the importance of the development of economic and commercial relations between the two countries. She also drew attention to the fact that the there are discussions on

implementation of large infrastructure projects.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova provided extensive information about the current situation in the region. Gafarova mentioned the fact that in 2020, after Azerbaijan de-occupied its lands, the country proposed normalization of relations with Armenia and the signing of a peace treaty.

She also touched upon relations between the two countries’ parliaments.

News.Az