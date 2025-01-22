Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged

Azerbaijan's Central Bank keeps interest rate unchanged
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

The Management Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CBA) decided to leave the interest rate unchanged at 7.25%, the floor of the interest rate corridor at 6.25%, and the ceiling at 8.25%, News.az reports citing CBA .

It was noted that the decision to keep the interest rate unchanged was made taking into account the fact that actual and projected inflation is within the target range (4±2%) and an analysis of macroeconomic tendency.




