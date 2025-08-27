Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag poised to write another chapter in European success story

Azerbaijan’s Qarabag FC will face Hungary’s Ferencvárosi in a decisive UEFA Champions League playoff match on August 27 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku.

Qarabag head into the second leg with a 3–1 advantage from the first match in Hungary, giving the Azerbaijani champions a strong position to secure a spot in the UCL league phase, News.Az reports.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 (GMT+4) and will be officiated by French referee Clément Turpin.

The aggregate winner will advance to the UCL league phase, while the losing team will move on to compete in the UEFA Europa League league phase.

