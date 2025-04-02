Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's gold exports surge in early 2025

Azerbaijan exported gold valued at $40.2 million in January and February 2025, according to the March issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

This is $33.3 million or 5.9 times more than in the first two months of last year, News.Az reporte, citing local media.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 6.6% compared to the same period in 2024, amounting to $485 million.


