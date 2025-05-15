Azerbaijan's karateka Salahat Hasanov crowned two-time world champion
Azerbaijani karate fighter Salahat Hasanov has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing his second world title at the 7th IFK World Kyokushin Karate Championship.
He clinched the gold medal in the men’s 80-kg category, News.Az reports.
Earler, Hasanov, who is an employee of “Balakhani Operating Company LTD”, captured the 1st title at the 2017 World Championships held in Kazakhstan. Salahat's champion titles also include - four-time European and Caucasus champion.