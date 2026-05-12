Mitchell’s 43-point explosion levels Cavs–Pistons series

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Donovan Mitchell delivered a record-tying second-half scoring explosion as the Cleveland Cavaliers secured a 112-103 win over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals on Monday, leveling the series, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Mitchell poured in 39 points in the second half alone and finished the game with 43 points, five rebounds, and two assists. James Harden contributed 24 points as the Cavaliers tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2 in front of a packed Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

This marked the third consecutive game in which Mitchell has scored 30 points or more, a dominant stretch of form that has helped Cleveland recover from an 0-2 deficit to bring the series back level.

His 39-point second half also tied the NBA postseason record for most points in a single half, a mark originally set by Golden State’s Eric Floyd in 1987.

Mitchell admitted after the game that he had apologized to his teammates at halftime following a quiet first-half performance.

“I was trying to set the tone on offense, and I didn't do that in the first half. I came in at half-time and told my guys, ‘It's on me,’” Mitchell said. “I tried to make a statement in the second half.”

Detroit had appeared poised to take a 3-1 series lead early on, going into halftime with a 56-52 advantage after a competitive first half.

However, the seven-time NBA All-Star Mitchell took control with a dominant third-quarter performance, scoring 21 points as Cleveland produced a stunning 25-0 run that completely shifted the momentum of the game. The Cavaliers surged into a 75-58 lead, which ultimately proved decisive.

Mitchell continued his scoring surge in the fourth quarter, adding 18 more points as Detroit struggled to respond. Cade Cunningham was limited to just seven points across the third and fourth quarters.

Cunningham, a leading candidate for Most Valuable Player consideration, finished the game with 19 points, while Caris LeVert led the Pistons in scoring with 24 points off the bench.

The series now shifts back to Detroit for Game 5 on Wednesday.

“They protected their home court and we did the same thing, so now we've got to go and get one,” Mitchell said. “We've got to go and bring the same energy and intensity.”

News.Az