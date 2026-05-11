Strickland defeats Chimaev to reclaim UFC middleweight title at UFC 328 - VIDEO

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Sean Strickland reclaimed the UFC middleweight championship after defeating previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev by split decision in the main event of UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey.

Strickland secured the victory with scorecards of 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48, ending Chimaev’s 15-fight undefeated streak and regaining the title for the first time since losing it to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in 2024, News.Az reports, citing The Chosun.

The bout saw Chimaev start strongly with aggressive pressure and successful takedowns in the opening round. However, Strickland gradually shifted momentum by defending takedown attempts more effectively and controlling the striking exchanges with his jab and forward pressure.

As the fight progressed, Strickland’s defensive grappling and endurance became decisive factors. Despite Chimaev recording six takedowns during the contest, Strickland outlanded him in significant strikes and maintained composure throughout the five-round battle.

Khamzat qu’est-ce qui se passe ????? pic.twitter.com/tdW0Q9D6ZR — ARENA (@MMArena_) May 10, 2026

The championship was ultimately decided in the fifth round, where Chimaev launched repeated wrestling and striking attacks, but Strickland successfully defended key moments and continued pressing forward to convince two of the three judges.

Following the fight, both fighters showed mutual respect despite their heated pre-fight rivalry. Strickland apologized for comments made during the buildup, while Chimaev congratulated the new champion after the final bell.

Strickland later praised Chimaev’s toughness and thanked fans for their support, describing the title victory as “a dream.” He also signaled willingness to face any top contender next, mentioning highly ranked middleweight challenger Nasrudin Imambayev as a possible future opponent.

UFC fighter and Kadyrov favorite Khamzat Chimaev failed to defend his middleweight title.



His 15-fight winning streak ended with a loss to American Sean Strickland. pic.twitter.com/G01KQhkew5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Chimaev quickly hinted at a potential rematch through social media, while former champion Dricus du Plessis also remains a major figure in the title picture, setting up a highly competitive future for the UFC middleweight division.

In the co-main event, Joshua Van successfully defended the UFC flyweight title with a fifth-round TKO victory over Tatsuro Taira. The fight marked the first UFC title bout between two Asian male fighters, with Myanmar-born Van retaining his championship after overcoming early grappling pressure and finishing the contest with strikes late in the final round.

News.Az