Azerbaijan's liberated regions see economic growth with over 2,500 jobs created in 2024

Azerbaijan’s State Statistics Committee has reported a significant economic boost in the country's liberated territories, with 2,575 new jobs created in 2024.

This represents a 2.1-fold increase compared to the previous year, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The highest job growth was observed in Khankendi and Lachin, two key areas of the liberated regions. Khankendi saw the creation of 702 new jobs, while 471 new jobs were generated in Lachin.

Additionally, the business environment in these regions has seen significant improvement. During the reporting period, 380 new enterprises and organizations were registered, reflecting a 2.6-fold increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the number of private entrepreneurs also rose by 43.3%, with 3,815 new entrepreneurs entering the market.

​Azerbaijan has been proactively working to create employment opportunities in the territories liberated following the 2020 Second Karabakh War. These efforts encompass a range of initiatives aimed at economic revitalization and sustainable development.

As of January 2025, 86% of the economically active population in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangazur have secured employment. Since the end of the conflict, over 25,300 individuals have been assisted in finding jobs. This includes 12,200 participants in self-employment programs, 1,054 individuals who underwent professional training, and others placed in suitable positions. Additionally, small farms have been established for 524 family members of martyrs and war veterans through social partnerships.

Significant investments have been made in establishing industrial parks and supporting entrepreneurship. In 2023, 147 new enterprises and organizations, along with 2,662 new individual entrepreneurs, were established in the liberated districts. The Aghdam Industrial Park, for instance, is expected to create around 5,000 jobs, contributing to the region's industrial revival.

Azerbaijan aims to create approximately 150,000 jobs in the Karabakh economic region by 2030. The distribution of these jobs is planned across various sectors, including 5,000 in the Aghdam Industrial Park, 15,000 in agriculture, 1,500 to 2,000 in mining, 1,500 to 2,000 in tourism, and 10,000 to 11,500 in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

News.Az