Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation is a significant event: Syrian MFA
Azerbaijan's MFA
Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation is an important event for establishing peace in the region and the world, Foreign Minister of Syria's transitional government Assad Hassan Ash-Shibani said at a meeting with Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, News.az reports.
Minister Ash-Shibani expressed that Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from occupation is an important event for establishing peace in the region and the world, and congratulated the Azerbaijani people and leadership on this occasion.
He called the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a militant leader and compared the people's coming to power in Syria with the historic victory of Azerbaijan.
The minister stated that the main goal of the new Syrian government is to live in peace with neighboring states and achieve national unity through dialogue with all parties within the country.
