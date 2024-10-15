Azerbaijan's main pipelines transport over 28.8 million tons of oil in 2024

Azerbaijan's main pipelines transported more than 28.86 million tons of oil from January to September 2024.

The BTC pipeline carried over 21.681.7 million tons of crude oil in January-September of the current year, making up 75.1 percent of total volume of oil transportation, News.Az reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.During the period, oil produced in Azerbaijan accounted for 81.5 percent or 17.676.3 million tons of total volume shipped by the BTC pipeline, while 18.5 percent or 4.005.4 million tons of oil came from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

