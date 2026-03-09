Nexperia China expands chip production capability
The Chinese subsidiary of Dutch chipmaker Nexperia said on Monday it has successfully begun small-batch production of 12-inch wafer bipolar discrete devices, even as disputes between the Chinese unit and its Dutch headquarters continue.
The company described the development as a “breakthrough” and a new milestone in Nexperia China’s independent research, development and mass production capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The announcement was made in a statement published on the subsidiary’s Chinese social media account.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Nexperia is owned by Wingtech Technology. The firm has been caught in geopolitical tensions since 2022, when the Dutch government intervened and imposed a European management team at the company.
