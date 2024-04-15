Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's population tops 10,187 million

Azerbaijan’s population reached 10,187,539 as of March 1, 2024, according to the State Statistical Committee, News.Az reports. 

The distribution of the population reveals that 54.5 percent reside in urban areas, with the remaining 45.5 percent residing in rural villages. In terms of gender distribution, 49.8 percent of the population are men, while 50.2 percent are women.

