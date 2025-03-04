Azerbaijan's president orders transition to electric buses in Nakhchivan city

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on additional measures for regulating public transport in the city of Nakhchivan.

According to the Order, public transport in Nakhchivan will operate exclusively with electric buses, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

To facilitate this transition, 33,449,000 AZN has been allocated to BakuBus LLC for the purchase of 60 electric buses, the installation of energy charging stations, and the improvement of garage infrastructure to enhance service quality.

