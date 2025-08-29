Azerbaijan's president signs order on conscription

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens for active military service and the transfer of servicemen from active duty to reserve units during the period of October 1–30, 2025.

According to the order, citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2007 who have reached the age of 18 by the date of conscription, as well as those born between 1995 and 2006 who are under the age of 30 and do not have the right to deferment, will be drafted into active military service between October 1 and October 30, 2025, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take the necessary measures in accordance with the legislation to ensure the implementation of this order.

News.Az