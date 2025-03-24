Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General visits Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, is on a working visit to Vietnam at the invitation of the country's Prosecutor General, Nguyen Tien.

On March 24, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Luong Cuong, received the delegation, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President of Vietnam.

President Luong Quang thanked him for the greetings and asked to pass on his regards to the President of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was noted that friendly relations between the two countries date back to 1959 when Vietnam’s first president, Ho Chi Minh, visited Azerbaijan, and in 1983, during the historic visit of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam as First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. They highlighted that during the Soviet era, around 5,000 Vietnamese citizens were educated in Azerbaijan. Since the restoration of independence, Azerbaijan-Vietnam relations have continued to grow dynamically thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s successful policies. Notably, his state visit to Vietnam in 2014 significantly contributed to strengthening bilateral relations and elevating cooperation to a reliable partnership level.

During the bilateral meeting held at the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Vietnam’s Prosecutor General Nguyen Tien expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of partnership relations with Azerbaijan and positively assessed the expanding cooperation between the prosecution bodies. He emphasized that the people of Vietnam deeply appreciate and will never forget the support provided by Azerbaijan during difficult times. He also noted that in 2023, Vietnam celebrated the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the 40th anniversary of his historic visit to Vietnam, and the 65th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev expressed gratitude for the hospitality, highlighting that cooperation in all areas continues to develop successfully due to the political will of the leaders of both countries. He spoke about the large-scale reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan, particularly in the prosecution system, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The Prosecutor General stated that after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, extensive reconstruction and restoration work has been carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur under the attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the legal field, enhancing efficiency in bilateral and multilateral formats, collaborating within international organizations, and improving the legal framework.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Vietnam to further intensify legal cooperation. This document aims to enhance legal collaboration between the prosecution bodies of both countries and expand the mutual exchange of experience.

The delegation also visited the bust of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hanoi, paying tribute to his memory. Kamran Aliyev also met with embassy staff, wishing them success in their activities.

The visit of the delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev to Vietnam continues.

News.Az