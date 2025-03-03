Azerbaijan's thermal power plant project will save 1.5 bcm of gas annually

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reconstruction of the thermal power plant in Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir will result in the savings of 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas, equivalent to the annual production from the Absheron field, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said on Monday.

He made the announcement during public hearings at the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of the Parliament, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"This is a significant development for both the population and the state. The population will benefit from lower gas prices, while the state will be able to redirect the saved gas for other purposes," Soltanov added.

A new power plant with a capacity of 1,280 megawatts is being built in Mingachevir on the territory of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant. Commissioning is scheduled for 2025

News.Az