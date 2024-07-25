Azerbaijan's U-18 girls' basketball team beats Armenia in European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's U-18 girls' basketball team defeated Armenia in its next match in Division C of the European Championship in the last round of the group stage of the competition held in Kosovo.

Like in the first two rounds, Azerbaijan won this time, too.The team led by Turkish specialist Evren Alkaya defeated its opponent with a big score.Having finished the group stage with a 100 percent result, the Azerbaijani team will play the Group A finalist in the semi-final.The semi-final matches will be held on July 27.European Championship, Division CGroup BJuly 2516:30. Armenia - Azerbaijan - 42:68 (15:19, 11:17, 9:20, 7:12)Tetori Sports Hall

