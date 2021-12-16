Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss dev't of bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed the successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic and other spheres on December 16, 2021, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told News.Az.

Azerbaijani Minister of Finance, co-chairman of the Joint Commission of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov met with Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Sharifov informed about the macroeconomic situation in the country, the measures being taken by the government, as well as about the work conducted to restore and reconstruct the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani minister also expressed confidence that the recent sixth meeting of the Joint Commission will be important in terms of developing the economic partnership, as well as stimulating the new initiatives.

Al-Jadaan praised the current relations between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, stressing that Saudi Arabia is a reliable partner for Azerbaijan.

The Saudi Arabian minister informed about the projects being implemented in Saudi Arabia and the activity being carried out within the international organizations and spoke about the steps taken by the government to ensure fiscal policy and sustainable development.

The sides also exchanged views on the exchange of experience in the implementation of financial policy, joint activity and mutual support of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia within the international financial organizations, as well as on relevant issues in other spheres.

News.Az

News.Az