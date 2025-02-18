Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss expanding use of innovative technologies in banking sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia intend to expand the use of innovative technologies in the banking sector.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Taleh Kazimov, Governor of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank, and Talal Al-Humoud, Assistant Governor for Monetary Affairs at the Saudi Central Bank, which took place on the sidelines of the AlUla CEME 2025 conference, News.Az reports.

“As part of our participation in AlUla CEME 2025, we met with H.E. Talal Al-Humoud, Assistant Governor for Monetary Affairs at the Saudi Central Bank. During the meeting, we exchanged views on enhancing the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission and expanding the use of innovative technologies,” Kazimov said on X.

“Additionally, we discussed prospects for further deepening cooperation through strengthened exchange of expertise and experience between our institutions,” he added.

