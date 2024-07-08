Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss green energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia reviewed ongoing energy cooperation and explored potential initiatives to enhance collaborative efforts, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“Together with my colleague, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov Parviz Shahbazov, we held a videoconference with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During our discussion, we reviewed ongoing energy cooperation and explored potential initiatives to enhance our collaborative efforts, particularly focusing on transitioning to green energy,” Jabbarov said.

News.Az