Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits Caspian Sea

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A mild earthquake measuring 3.0 magnitude struck the Caspian Sea on Saturday morning, according to Azerbaijan’s seismic authorities.





The tremor was recorded at 09:50 local time at a depth of 27 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far, and such low-magnitude quakes are typically not felt widely.

The Caspian Sea region experiences occasional seismic activity due to underlying geological movements, though most events remain minor.

News.Az