Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull prospects for development of relations between armies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmeddin Sadikov met with Chief of the General Staff of the Saudi

Sadikov is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of relations between the armies of the two countries, issues of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres were discussed, as well as the “Agreement on cooperation in the military field between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” was signed.

News.Az

News.Az