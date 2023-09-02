Azerbaijan says Armenia’s contradicting behavior must be prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This contradicting behavior of a country not abandoning unfounded claims against historical and internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and falsification of history, grossly violating the principles of international law, and not learning from the deplorable situation due to its aggressive policy must be prevented,” said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as it commented on the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports.

“This statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia contradicts the statement made earlier by him supporting Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, including the Karabakh region, and inflicts a serious blow to the ongoing peace process,” the ministry added.

