Azerbaijan says necessary to form unified logistics system of Turkic-speaking states

He made the remarks Oct. 6 at a meeting with a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (CCTS) Bagdad Amreyev, Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee said in a message.

Mehdiyev noted that as part of the organization, both bilateral relations and high-level ties of mutually beneficial cooperation were established between the fraternal countries, and a common position was demonstrated.

It was also noted at the meeting that the ties in the customs sphere, just like in all spheres, are at a high level. It was said that a vivid example of this is the exchange of information among the CCTS member states, the signing of agreements and protocols, the implementation of a test project for the early transfer of information.

Mehdiyev added that the heads of the Turkic-speaking states gave specific instructions to further strengthen cooperation in the customs field. He noted the need to prepare and implement a document on the formation of a unified logistics system in order to fulfill the obligations arising from these instructions.

Mehdiyev also said that the Azerbaijani customs service and a number of countries in the region implement the electronic exchange of information, and noted that the use of such an exchange among all members of the organization creates conditions for simplifying trade and customs control, speeding up export-import operations.

In turn, Secretary General of the CCTS Bagdad Amreyev said that a unified position of the leaders on strengthening economic ties, cooperation in the field of transport and logistics was demonstrated and important steps were taken in this direction at the final summit of the CCTS.

Amreyev noted that this meeting and contacts to be held in October in Kyrgyzstan will also play an important role in enhancing cooperation.

Then, an exchange of views took place at the meeting on a number of issues of mutual interest.

