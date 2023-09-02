Azerbaijan says ‘no progress’ in talks on food aid delivery for Karabakh’s Armenian residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no progress in the negotiations on the delivery of the food aid sent by Baku to the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Jeyhun Mirzayev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, said on Saturday, News.Az reports.

He said that a convoy with flour has been waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the fifth day in a row.

"Our goal is to get an entry permit and deliver a cargo of 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh economic zone. We are currently waiting, and we will stay here and continue our activities until we deliver the food cargo to the Armenian residents in Khankendi," Mirzayev added.

The Azerbaijani Red Crescent Society sent 40 tons of flour to residents of Armenian origin living in the country’s Karabakh region on August 29. The trucks have been waiting for days at the post of Russian peacekeepers on the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

News.Az