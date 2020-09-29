Azerbaijan says not an inch of liberated territories lost

The Armenian side continues to spread provocative information, chief of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told News.Az

“News spread by the Armenian side about the alleged return of part of the territories liberated by the Azerbaijan Army is misinformation.

We state that not an inch of the liberated territories has been lost. At present, the Azerbaijan Army is conducting an operation to break the enemy's resistance,” Dargahli added.

News.Az