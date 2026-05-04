Israeli army intercepts suspicious aerial target in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it identified and intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" in an area of southern Lebanon where its forces are currently operating.

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it identified and intercepted a "suspicious aerial target" in an area of southern Lebanon where its forces are currently operating, News.Az reports, citing MTV.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the interception resulted in no injuries to troops on the ground.

In accordance with standard protocol, no sirens were sounded during the event. This incident follows a series of recent aerial engagements in the region, including the launch of interceptors toward targets that did not cross into Israeli territory. The military continues to investigate the results of the interception as part of its ongoing operations against threats directed at IDF personnel and civilians.

News.Az